Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

