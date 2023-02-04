Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $175.00 at Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $135.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on META. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. YCG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

