Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank now has a $180.00 price target on the stock. 28,228,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 34,048,254 shares.The stock last traded at $190.31 and had previously closed at $188.77.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.44.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

