Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

