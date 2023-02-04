Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Up 4.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.27. 24,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 309,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $1,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Methanex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Methanex by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,233,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Methanex by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 24,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.66.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

