Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

