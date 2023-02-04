Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares traded.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Trading Down 6.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The firm has a market cap of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Company Profile
Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.
