Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,484.60

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,484.60 ($18.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,601 ($19.77). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,601 ($19.77), with a volume of 600,008 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($23.07) to GBX 1,760 ($21.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,481.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,484.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 741.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

