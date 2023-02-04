MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 0.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

