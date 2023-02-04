Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $248.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $298.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,039,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,039,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

