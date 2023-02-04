Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $20,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $248.38 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $298.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MORN shares. Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total value of $547,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.50, for a total value of $608,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,462,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,271,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,158. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

