Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

