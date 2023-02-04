Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 614.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.88 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,665,631.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,665,631.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

