Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Navigator Stock Down 0.9 %
NVGS stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $15.21.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
