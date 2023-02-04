Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NVGS stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Navigator by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

