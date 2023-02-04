NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 214,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

