Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $9.35. Neonode shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 102,383 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 98.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

