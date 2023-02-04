New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
