New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 843,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

