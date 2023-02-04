NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $361.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $370.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.