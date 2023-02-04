Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.12 and a 200-day moving average of $183.07. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

