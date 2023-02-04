Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTDOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

