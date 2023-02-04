Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTDOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.43.
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.
