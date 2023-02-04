NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

Several research firms recently commented on NNGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €47.00 ($51.09) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($51.09) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NN Group Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. NN Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

