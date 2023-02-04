Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.41

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.41 and traded as high as $47.99. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 11,981 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBN. StockNews.com upgraded Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

The company has a market cap of $396.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

