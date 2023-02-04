Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.13. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 17,794 shares traded.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 372,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 171,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

