Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Critical Comparison

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northern Technologies International and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 N/A AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northern Technologies International presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. AZZ has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Northern Technologies International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Technologies International is more favorable than AZZ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International 3.07% 4.18% 3.36% AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Technologies International and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Northern Technologies International and AZZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $74.16 million 1.62 $6.32 million $0.25 51.20 AZZ $902.66 million 1.20 $84.02 million ($1.05) -41.28

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Technologies International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northern Technologies International pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AZZ pays out -64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZZ beats Northern Technologies International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications. The Zerust segment provides corrosion mitigation solutions and services to oil, gas and chemical processing applications. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, MN.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment consists of aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets in the United States. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of the company’s investment in and equity in earnings of the AIS JV, which provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.