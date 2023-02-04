Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,060,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,563,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.12 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.