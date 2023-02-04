NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NV5 Global were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.58 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $204.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

