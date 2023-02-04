O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 20.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,735 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 264,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,351 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 330.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 434,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OI. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

