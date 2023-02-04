O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

NYSE OI opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,424,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

