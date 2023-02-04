O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in O-I Glass by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

