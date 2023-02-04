Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Oatly Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oatly Group by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,263,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

