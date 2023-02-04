Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.85 and a 200-day moving average of $288.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

