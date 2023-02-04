Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

