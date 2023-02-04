Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
