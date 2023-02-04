Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $396.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.85 and its 200 day moving average is $288.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

