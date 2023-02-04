Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $396.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.
ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.45.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.85 and its 200 day moving average is $288.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
