Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $543.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $634.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

