Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.91

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.91 and traded as high as $118.94. Omega Flex shares last traded at $115.51, with a volume of 14,864 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 49.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 219.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.