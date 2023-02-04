Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hubbell in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

HUBB stock opened at $241.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.17. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

