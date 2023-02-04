Oppenheimer Boosts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $247.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

Shares of IEX opened at $229.84 on Thursday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.55. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

