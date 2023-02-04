Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Graco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.31 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,741 shares of company stock worth $1,953,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after acquiring an additional 687,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.