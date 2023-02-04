Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $229.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.55. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

