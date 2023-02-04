OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 346.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 127.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 180,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 101,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $6,310,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.99. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

