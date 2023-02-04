Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.80. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 106 shares.

Orbit International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of -679.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

