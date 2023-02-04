Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $12.54. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 647,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $462.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

