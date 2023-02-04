Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $64.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,820.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641,379 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

