Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 74,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 68,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter worth $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 280.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 69,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

