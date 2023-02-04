Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.42. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 320,303 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $278.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $123.06 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $14,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,218,710 shares in the company, valued at $32,085,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,366.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,218,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,085,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,406,022 shares of company stock worth $15,483,662 over the last three months. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,917,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 119,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Articles

