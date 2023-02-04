Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

