Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.98

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.98 ($5.01) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.68). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 450.50 ($5.56), with a volume of 95,616 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,110 ($13.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 405.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The firm has a market cap of £433.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2,252.50.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

