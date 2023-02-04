Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,674.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

