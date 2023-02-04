Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,889 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.