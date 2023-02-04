PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $59,589.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,526,486. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

